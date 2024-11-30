Jaxson Stauber News: Earns first career shutout
Stauber posted a 29-save shutout in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.
This was Stauber's first career shutout, and he's now won six of his seven NHL appearances. He impressed in a short stint with the Blackhawks in 2022-23, but spent all of 2023-24 with AHL Rockford. Utah had been hesitant to give Stauber a start since Connor Ingram (upper body) landed on injured reserve, but it appears that cautious approach was misguided. Karel Vejmelka has seen a heavy workload recently, and Utah doesn't have another back-to-back until next weekend, which could afford Stauber a chance to start Saturday versus the Sabres or Sunday against the Flyers if Ingram hasn't been cleared to return.
