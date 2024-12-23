Jaxson Stauber News: Loses in shootout Sunday

Stauber stopped 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Stauber was tagged with the loss in a game that was decided on a shootout, where he gave up the decider to Mason McTavish. Stauber has yet to be defeated in regulation this season, going 2-0-1 with a 1.96 GAA and a .928 save percentage in three appearances. That said, his fantasy upside shouldn't be very high even if the numbers (on a small sample size) are impressive, as he should remain in backup duties behind Karel Vejmelka, and he'll revert to a third-string role once Connor Ingram (upper body) is ready to return.