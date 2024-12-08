Jaxson Stauber News: Picks up win in second start

Stauber turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Stauber has won both of his games this season, the first being a shutout win over the Golden Knights on Nov. 30. The 25-year-old Stauber won't see much playing time since Karel Vejmelka has played well in the absence of Connor Ingram (upper body). Still, Stauber appears to be a reliable streaming option for whenever he might get the nod. Utah plays just four times over the next 10 days, so he's unlikely to see more than one start in that span, and he may not see any since he's only played in back-to-back situations so far.