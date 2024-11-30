Jaxson Stauber News: Set to start Saturday

Stauber is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

This will be his Utah HC debut. He previously had a 5-1-0 record, 2.80 GAA and .911 save percentage in six regular-season appearances with the Blackhawks in 2022-23. When it comes to this campaign, he's posted a 2.29 GAA and a .930 save percentage in seven outings with AHL Tucson. Connor Ingram is on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury, which is why Stauber is on the NHL roster.