Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaxson Stauber headshot

Jaxson Stauber News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Stauber is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

This will be his Utah HC debut. He previously had a 5-1-0 record, 2.80 GAA and .911 save percentage in six regular-season appearances with the Blackhawks in 2022-23. When it comes to this campaign, he's posted a 2.29 GAA and a .930 save percentage in seven outings with AHL Tucson. Connor Ingram is on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury, which is why Stauber is on the NHL roster.

Jaxson Stauber
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now