Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaxson Stauber headshot

Jaxson Stauber News: Starting in Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Stauber will guard the road goal against the Oilers on Tuesday, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Stauber will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Karel Vejmelka played in Monday's 5-2 loss to Seattle. The 25-year-old Stauber has allowed only six goals on 83 shots en route to a 2-0-1 record in three NHL appearances this season. Edmonton ranks 10th in the league with 3.25 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jaxson Stauber
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now