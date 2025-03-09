Fantasy Hockey
Jaxson Stauber News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Stauber was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday.

Stauber has appeared in four NHL games this season, posting a 2-1-1 record while allowing nine goals on 120 shots. According to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune, Connor Ingram (undisclosed) was absent from Sunday's practice. If Ingram is unavailable for Monday's home matchup versus Toronto, Stauber could be the backup behind Karel Vejmelka.

