Jaxson Stauber News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Stauber was recalled from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.

Stauber has a 2.29 GAA and a .930 save percentage in seven AHL outings in 2024-25. Connor Ingram is in Utah to be evaluated for an upper-body injury while the team is set to play in Boston on Thursday, so that's the reason for Stauber's promotion. It wouldn't be surprising if Stauber serves as the backup goaltender versus the Bruins while Karel Vejmelka will likely get the start.

