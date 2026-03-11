Jayden Perron News: Two goals in Wednesday's win
Perron scored twice in the University of Michigan's 6-1 win over the University of Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Perron has been quietly consistent this season, earning 15 goals and 19 assists over 35 appearances. This is his first campaign with the Wolverines after transferring from the University of North Dakota, where he totaled 37 points over 70 games across two seasons. The Hurricanes prospect has done well to grow his offense in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Perron See More
-
General NHL Article
2025-26 NCAA Hockey Season Preview: Top Teams, Rising Stars and Betting Tips208 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition315 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
NHL Draft
2023 NHL Entry Draft PreviewJune 20, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Perron See More