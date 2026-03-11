Jayden Perron headshot

Jayden Perron News: Two goals in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Perron scored twice in the University of Michigan's 6-1 win over the University of Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Perron has been quietly consistent this season, earning 15 goals and 19 assists over 35 appearances. This is his first campaign with the Wolverines after transferring from the University of North Dakota, where he totaled 37 points over 70 games across two seasons. The Hurricanes prospect has done well to grow his offense in 2025-26.

Jayden Perron
Carolina Hurricanes
