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Jayden Struble News: Ends slump with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Struble recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Struble ended a six-game point drought with the helper, though he was also scratched four times in that span. His ice time has risen in recent weeks, suggesting he is gaining some stability in the lineup over Arber Xhekaj. Struble has managed 10 helpers, 15 shots on net, 87 hits and 40 PIM through 47 outings this season, providing more toughness than scoring.

Jayden Struble
Montreal Canadiens
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