Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayden Struble headshot

Jayden Struble News: Fills in for Guhle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 9:14pm

Struble blocked one shot and had one hit in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Minnesota.

Struble, who was on a conditioning assignment at AHL Laval, was called up Thursday and should take regular shifts on the third pairing for a stretch. He's taking over for the injured Kaiden Guhle, who is set to miss an indefinite amount of time after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a lacerated quadricep muscle. Struble has two goals and three assists over 26 outings.

Jayden Struble
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now