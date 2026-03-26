Jayden Struble News: First goal in 87 games
Struble scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 win over Columbus.
Struble drove in from the left point, took a pass at the dot and snapped a shot stick side on Jet Greaves. It was his first goal since Nov. 26, 2024 (87 games). Struble also added two hits. The rugged defender has one goal, 10 assists and 89 hits on the season (48 games). One goal, three assists and 18 hits have come in his last 10 games.
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