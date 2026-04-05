Jayden Struble headshot

Jayden Struble News: Nets opening goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Struble scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Struble's two goals this season have both come in the last six games. The 24-year-old defenseman is getting a chance to play a larger role in the absence of Alexandre Carrier (upper body). Struble is up to 12 points, 20 shots on net, 98 hits, 23 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 53 appearances this season. His offense is on par with his first two campaigns, but his shot production and physical play has dropped a bit.

Jayden Struble
Montreal Canadiens
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