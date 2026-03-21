Jayden Struble News: Offense quiet in part-time role

Struble has just one helper in seven games since the Olympic break after his sixth straight scoreless outing in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.

Struble is seeing a bit more playing time than Arber Xhekaj, but both blueliners have received limited opportunities on the third pairing. Struble has nine assists, 14 shots on net, 85 hits, 18 blocked shots and 40 PIM over 46 appearances. He's not as overtly physical as Xhekaj, so Struble is a fine depth defenseman on the ice but not much of a factor in fantasy.