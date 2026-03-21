Jayden Struble headshot

Jayden Struble News: Offense quiet in part-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Struble has just one helper in seven games since the Olympic break after his sixth straight scoreless outing in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.

Struble is seeing a bit more playing time than Arber Xhekaj, but both blueliners have received limited opportunities on the third pairing. Struble has nine assists, 14 shots on net, 85 hits, 18 blocked shots and 40 PIM over 46 appearances. He's not as overtly physical as Xhekaj, so Struble is a fine depth defenseman on the ice but not much of a factor in fantasy.

Jayden Struble
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Struble See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayden Struble See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
177 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Week Ahead
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Week Ahead
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
March 2, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
Frozen Fantasy: Explaining the Unexplainable (Maybe)
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Explaining the Unexplainable (Maybe)
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
December 10, 2023
Prospects Analysis: Atlantic Division
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 17, 2019