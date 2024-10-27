Jayden Struble News: Records assist

Struble logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Struble picked up his first point of the campaign when he helped out on Nick Suzuki's first-period tally. The 23-year-old Struble is in competition with Arber Xhekaj and Logan Mailloux for one spot in the lineup once Justin Barron (upper body) and Kaiden Guhle (upper body) are healthy. Struble has added six shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over four appearances.