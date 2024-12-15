Fantasy Hockey
Jayden Struble headshot

Jayden Struble News: Scratched Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 5:48am

Struble was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Jets.

Struble took a seat for the second time in three games, clearing a roster spot for David Savard, who returned from an upper-body injury. Struble had been a scheduled scratch for the previous game Thursday, per Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette, but he won a reprieve when Savard was a no-go. Otherwise, it would have been three consecutive games as a healthy scratch.

