Jayden Struble News: Tallies in loss
Struble scored a goal on one shot, blocked one shot and delivered one hit in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Struble snuck up toward the net where he was able to take advantage of a rebound to score his first goal of the season. The third-pair defenseman has a goal and three assists through 14 outings after opening the season with an upper-body injury that cost him the first five games.
