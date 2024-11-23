Fantasy Hockey
Jayden Struble News: Tallies in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Struble scored a goal on one shot, blocked one shot and delivered one hit in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Struble snuck up toward the net where he was able to take advantage of a rebound to score his first goal of the season. The third-pair defenseman has a goal and three assists through 14 outings after opening the season with an upper-body injury that cost him the first five games.

