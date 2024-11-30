Fantasy Hockey
Jean-Gabriel Pageau Injury: Out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 4:00pm

Pageau (lower body) is unavailable for Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pageau will miss a second straight game due to the injury. The 32-year-old's absence will be covered by defenseman Grant Hutton on Saturday, as the Islanders opt to play seven blueliners and 11 forwards. Simon Holmstrom figures to take on a larger role up front in Pageau's absence.

