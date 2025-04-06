Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Gabriel Pageau headshot

Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Adds goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Pageau scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

It took a review to confirm the puck had crossed the line after Pageau banked in a shot off Charlie Lindgren at 4:20 of the third period. This ended a 13-game goal drought for Pageau, who had four assists and 14 shots in that span. He had some initial success on the second line following the Islanders' trade of Brock Nelson to the Avalanche, but Pageau has struggled with consistency for the last few weeks. The 32-year-old Pageau is up to 13 goals, 38 points, 115 shots on net, 134 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 73 appearances.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now