Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Adds goal in win

Pageau scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

It took a review to confirm the puck had crossed the line after Pageau banked in a shot off Charlie Lindgren at 4:20 of the third period. This ended a 13-game goal drought for Pageau, who had four assists and 14 shots in that span. He had some initial success on the second line following the Islanders' trade of Brock Nelson to the Avalanche, but Pageau has struggled with consistency for the last few weeks. The 32-year-old Pageau is up to 13 goals, 38 points, 115 shots on net, 134 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 73 appearances.