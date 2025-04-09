Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Gabriel Pageau headshot

Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Banks three apples Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Pageau notched three even-strength assists and a plus-2 rating Tuesday in a 7-6 overtime loss to Nashville.

Pageau assisted on both of Simon Holmstrom's goals and also helped out on Maxim Tsyplakov's ninth goal of the season in this frenetic matchup. This was Pageau's first multi-point effort since March 8 versus San Jose, which was also a three-point outburst. Pageau has been a decent depth contributor in 2024-25 -- the right-shot center has provided 13 goals, 41 points, 117 shots on net, 136 hits and a plus-8 rating over 74 appearances.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now