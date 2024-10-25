Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Contributes power-play assist

Pageau notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Pageau earned his first power-play point of the year on an Anders Lee tally in the first period. The 31-year-old Pageau has a total of three points, 13 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating over seven contests. The defensive center continues to play on the third line at even strength, though he'll have a bit more upside as long as he's on the top power-play unit.