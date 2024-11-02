Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Credited with winning goal Friday

Pageau scored his second goal of the season in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Sabres.

Pageau was set up by Bo Horvat in the final frame, and the marker stood as the game-winner. Pageau compiled three shots, two PIM, five blocks, one hit and a plus-2 rating in 21:28 of ice time. The right-shot forward has stepped into a larger role recently due to injuries to New York's forward group. The 31-year-old is slotted in on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit, and through 11 contests, Pageau has collected two goals, two assists, 20 shots, seven blocks, 26 hits, two PIM and a minus-1 rating.