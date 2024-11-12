Fantasy Hockey
Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Dishes pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Pageau notched a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Pageau is up to five points over six contests in November after assisting on both of Anders Lee's goals in the third period. The 32-year-old Pageau has benefited from a top-line role since Mathew Barzal (upper body) landed on long-term injured reserve. Through 16 outings overall, Pageau has eight points, 31 shots on net, 36 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.

