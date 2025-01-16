Fantasy Hockey
Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Pageau (illness) will be back in the lineup against the Flyers on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Pageau was sidelined for Tuesday's tilt due to illness but appears ready to go after sitting out just one game. In his previous nine outings, the veteran center has generated three goals, two assists and 16 shots while averaging 16:27 of ice time. With Pageau fit to play, he'll retake his usual third-line role alongside Anthony Duclair and Casey Cizikas.

