Jean-Gabriel Pageau headshot

Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Inks three-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Pageau signed a three-year, $14.55 million contract extension with the Islanders on Friday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Pageau would've been eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer, but he has decided to stay with the Islanders. He has compiled 14 goals, 29 points, 60 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 81 hits across 55 appearances this season.

