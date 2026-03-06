Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Inks three-year extension
Pageau signed a three-year, $14.55 million contract extension with the Islanders on Friday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Pageau would've been eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer, but he has decided to stay with the Islanders. He has compiled 14 goals, 29 points, 60 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 81 hits across 55 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Gabriel Pageau See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans4 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break32 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off32 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards Outlook53 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 987 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Gabriel Pageau See More