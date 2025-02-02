Fantasy Hockey
Jean-Gabriel Pageau headshot

Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Lights lamp Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 7:21am

Pageau netted a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss against Florida.

Pageau's goal came on the power play halfway through the second period. The third-line center scored his 10th goal of the season Sunday, bringing him to 26 points, 86 shots on net, 104 hits and 32 blocks across 49 games this season. Pageau has provided consistent physicality all season, and his offense is starting to come around with four points over his last four games. He doesn't typically see much power-play time but can benefit fantasy managers in deep leagues who are looking for category coverage.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
