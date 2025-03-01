Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: One of each Saturday

Pageau earned a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-4 triumph over Nashville.

Pageau opened the scoring only 2:37 into the first period and had a hand in a third-period tally by Casey Cizikas. The 32-year-old Pageau didn't have a goal in six appearances going into Saturday's matchup. He has 11 markers and 30 points across 56 outings this campaign. Pageau has reached the 30-point plateau in four straight regular seasons.