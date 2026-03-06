Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Registers pair of assists
Pageau notched two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
Pageau has two goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 33-year-old center is up to 29 points, 60 shots on net, 81 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 55 appearances. Pageau continues to be a key part of the Islanders' overall playing style, offering steady two-way play. He can help a fantasy roster as a depth forward who adds physicality.
