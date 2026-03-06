Jean-Gabriel Pageau headshot

Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Registers pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Pageau notched two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Pageau has two goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 33-year-old center is up to 29 points, 60 shots on net, 81 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 55 appearances. Pageau continues to be a key part of the Islanders' overall playing style, offering steady two-way play. He can help a fantasy roster as a depth forward who adds physicality.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Gabriel Pageau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Gabriel Pageau See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
4 days ago
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
Author Image
Corey Abbott
32 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
32 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards Outlook
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards Outlook
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
53 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
87 days ago