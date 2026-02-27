Jean-Gabriel Pageau headshot

Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Tallies game-winner in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Pageau scored the game-winning goal and added three shots on net and five hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Pageau came up clutch at 1:46 of overtime to give the Islanders a win in a game they failed to lead at any point in regulation. The third-line center had four goals and an assist over the last four games of January before going cold to start February. He can provide bursts of offense and steady all-around production, making him a decent streaming forward. Pageau has 13 goals, 25 points, 54 shots on net, 78 hits and 43 blocked shots over 51 outings this season.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau
New York Islanders
