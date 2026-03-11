Jean-Gabriel Pageau headshot

Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Tallies in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Pageau scored a goal and added six hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Pageau has three goals and three assists over seven games since the Olympic break. The 33-year-old center continues to make an impact in a middle-six role, though he Islanders' addition of Brayden Schenn at the trade deadline suggests Pageau will get more defensive usage. For the season, Pageau has 15 goals, 30 points, 89 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 57 appearances.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau
New York Islanders
