Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Tallies in overtime win
Pageau scored a goal and added six hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Pageau has three goals and three assists over seven games since the Olympic break. The 33-year-old center continues to make an impact in a middle-six role, though he Islanders' addition of Brayden Schenn at the trade deadline suggests Pageau will get more defensive usage. For the season, Pageau has 15 goals, 30 points, 89 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 57 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Gabriel Pageau See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans9 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break37 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off37 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards Outlook58 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 992 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Gabriel Pageau See More