Jean-Gabriel Pageau headshot

Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Tallies in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Pageau scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pageau has two goals and two assists over his last five contests. The 33-year-old center continues to fill a third-line role, offering steady depth offense with physicality. He's up to 17 goals -- his most in the last four years -- while adding 18 assists, 78 shots on net, 112 hits and 51 blocked shots over 71 appearances.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau
New York Islanders
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