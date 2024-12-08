Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Three points in Saturday's win

Pageau scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

All the Islanders' scoring came in the second period, with Pageau leading the charge with his best performance of the season. The veteran forward has only one other multi-point effort in 2024-25, a two-assist night against the Oilers on Nov. 12, and on the season Pageau has recorded six goals and 13 points in 26 appearances with 56 hits, 47 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus/minus rating of zero.