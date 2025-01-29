Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Pageau collected two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

He helped set up both of Simon Holmstrom's third-period tallies as the Islanders broke open a 1-1 tie in the final frame. It was Pageau's first multi-point performance since Dec. 12, and on the season the 32-year-old center has nine goals and 24 points in 46 appearances while filling a middle-six role.