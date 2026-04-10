Jeff Malott Injury: Game-time call for Saturday
Malott missed Friday's practice due to an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Edmonton, per Alexander Legget of Mayor's Manor.
Malott has three goals nine points, 55 PIM and 166 hits in 58 outings this season while serving primarily on the fourth line. If he can't play Saturday, then Mathieu Joseph might draw back into the lineup.
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