Jeff Malott headshot

Jeff Malott Injury: Likely done for regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:19pm

Malott (undisclosed) didn't accompany the Kings on the team's three-game road trip, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports Monday.

Malott will sit out his second straight game against Seattle on Monday. He appears poised to conclude the regular season with three goals, nine points, 54 shots on net, 166 hits and 55 PIM in 58 appearances.

Jeff Malott
Los Angeles Kings
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