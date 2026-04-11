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Jeff Malott Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Malott (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus Edmonton, per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period.

Malott has three goals, nine points, 55 PIM and 166 hits in 58 outings in 2025-26. Mathieu Joseph or Alex Turcotte will draw into the lineup Saturday due to Malott's absence.

Jeff Malott
Los Angeles Kings
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