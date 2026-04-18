Jeff Malott News: Moves past injury
Malott (undisclosed) will be an option for Game 1 against Colorado on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Malott is available to return after sitting out the last four games. He finished the 2025-26 regular season with three goals, nine points, 54 shots on net, 166 hits and 55 PIM in 58 appearances.
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