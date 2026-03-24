Jeff Malott News: Slumping on offense
Malott's point drought reached nine games in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.
Malott has just two helpers over 16 contests since the start of February. His slump could cost him playing time -- he sat out Sunday versus the Mammoth but bumped Alex Turcotte back out of the lineup Tuesday. Malott has minimal fantasy upside -- he's at nine points, 49 shots on net, 154 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 53 appearances this season.
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