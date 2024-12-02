Jeff Petry Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Petry (lower body) didn't practice Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's matchup versus Boston, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Petry played through the issue in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Vancouver. He has chipped in three assists, 13 shots on goal, 36 blocked shots and 27 hits across 20 appearances this campaign. If Petry sits out Tuesday's game, Albert Johansson will probably return to the lineup.