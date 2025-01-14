Jeff Petry Injury: Won't join upcoming road trip

Petry (undisclosed) will not travel with the Red Wings for their upcoming four-game road trip, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports Tuesday.

Petry already has missed four games due to his undisclosed injury and now will be sidelined for at least another five. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was stuck in a six-game pointless streak during which he registered just three shots to go with five hits and nine blocks. On the year, the veteran has managed just six points in 34 games and could miss the 20-point threshold for the first time since 2015-16 when he played in just 51 regular-season games for Montreal.