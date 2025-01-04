Jeff Petry Injury: Won't play Saturday

Petry (undisclosed) won't play against Winnipeg on Saturday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Petry will miss at least one game after being hurt in Thursday's 5-4 win over Columbus. He has accounted for one goal, five assists, 23 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and 39 hits across 34 appearances this season. Due to Petry's absence, Albert Johansson or William Lagesson will be in Saturday's lineup.