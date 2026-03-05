Jeff Petry News: Acquired by Minnesota

Petry was traded to the Wild from the Panthers in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick Thursday.

Petry has made 58 appearances for Florida this year, recording no goals, eight assists, 59 hits, 57 blocked shots and 22 PIM while averaging a career-low 14:51 of ice time. The Panthers sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings, but Petry will move to the Western Conference ahead of the trade deadline with an opportunity to contribute for a contending team.