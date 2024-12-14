Jeff Petry News: First goal of season

Petry scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday in a 4-2 win over Toronto.

Petry didn't have a goal in 25 appearances going into Saturday's matchup. He scored what held up as the game-winner on a rebound early in the third frame when he pushed the Wings ahead 3-2. Petry has just five points (two goals, three assists) in 26 games, so his fantasy merit is low. He does have 45 blocks and 32 hits, so fantasy managers might find value in super-deep formats that count those categories.