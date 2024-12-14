Jeff Petry News: First two goals of season

Petry scored twice Saturday in a 4-2 win over Toronto.

They were his first goals of the season. Petry put the Wings up 1-0 in the first period with a point shot through traffic. He then put in a rebound early in the third to push the Wings ahead 3-2; it stood as the game winner. Petry has just five points (two goals, three assists) in 26 games, so his fantasy merit is low. He does have 45 blocks and 32 hits, so you might find value in super-deep formats that count those categories.