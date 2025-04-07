Jeff Petry News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Petry logged an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

This was Petry's first point in six contests since he returned from a 31-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. The 37-year-old has filled a bottom-four role since his return, and he's not currently part of the power-play mix. He's been limited to seven points, 28 shots on net, 46 hits and 69 blocked shots over 40 appearances this season.