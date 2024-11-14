Jeff Petry News: Nabs assist in overtime win

Petry logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Petry has a pair of helpers over his last six outings, accounting for all of his offense this season. The 36-year-old defenseman isn't a lock for the Red Wings' lineup each game, but he appears to have a bit more job security than Justin Holl or Albert Johansson. Petry has added 14 hits, 21 blocked shots, six shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 11 appearances.