Jeff Petry News: Picks up helper Friday

Petry notched an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Petry snapped a seven-game point drought with his helper. The 36-year-old has been in the lineup regularly for most of November, often playing second-pairing minutes, and he sees power-play time when Erik Gustafsson is scratched. Petry is up to three helpers, 12 shots on net, 26 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 19 appearances this season.