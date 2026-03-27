Jeff Petry headshot

Jeff Petry News: Posts first helper with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Petry logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Petry has played just twice since being acquired from the Panthers on March 5. He was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team while slotting in on the third pairing. Petry has nine helpers, 50 shots on net, 61 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 60 appearances this season, but he'll likely max out as a part-time option for the Wild unless numerous injuries deplete the team's defense.

Jeff Petry
Minnesota Wild
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