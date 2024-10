Petry posted an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

The helper was Petry's first point in six outings this season. He also missed three games due to an upper-body injury early on. At age 36, Petry is not seeing power-play time and averaging a career-low 17:02 per game. He's blocked 11 shots and added seven hits, but his scoring is unlikely to be consistent, so he's a risky option at best in fantasy.