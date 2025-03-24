Fantasy Hockey
Jeff Petry News: Slated to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Petry (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Monday's game against Utah, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Petry has been unavailable since Jan. 2 due to his unspecified injury, but he'll be activated off injured reserve Monday and replace William Lagesson in the lineup. Over 34 appearances this season, Petry has recorded a goal, five assists, 56 blocked shots and 39 hits while averaging 19:11 of ice time.

