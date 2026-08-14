Jeff Skinner News: Heading overseas
Skinner signed a one-year contract with Swiss club EHC Biel-Bienne on Friday.
Skinner has made appearances in the NHL in each of the past 16 seasons, but he was limited to a career-low 32 regular-season games with the Sharks during the 2025-26 campaign before he was let go in February. The 34-year-old will head overseas for the upcoming season, and it's unclear whether he'll get another opportunity in the NHL at some point.
Jeff Skinner
Free Agent
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